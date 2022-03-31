Dear Oppa: A fan from India thanks Lee Do Hyun for his work in ‘Youth Of May’

South Korean actor Lee Do Hyun made his debut through the 2017 black comedy series ‘Prison Playbook’, portraying the role of Jung Kyung Ho’s character’s younger version. In 2020, Lee Do Hyun played his first lead role in the romantic comedy ‘18 Again’, based on the 2009 American film ‘17 Again’, earning him the Best New Actor award in television at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Kritika from India, to Lee Do Hyun. Read their letter, below.

Dear Oppa

It gives me immense pleasure to convey my heartfelt thoughts to you through this letter.

I recently saw your K-drama ‘Youth Of May’ and I just can't stop pouring out my tears on the tragic ending. The character you portrayed as Hwang Hee Tae is definitely not an easy one. I came across some of your interviews and came to know that it took a lot of effort and analysis to play the role of this character. I must say that you nailed it! Your eyes never failed to express which emotion needed to go with that particular situation, the dialogues you said came out as if no one except you could comprehend them and comply. The dedication, love, and bravery in your relationship with Myeong Hee in this K-drama made me realise what true love really seems to be. You gave me a reason to believe in love and be trustworthy and loyal in a relationship with my beloved one.

Hwang Hee Tae, you are one of the finest characters I came across in my venture into K-dramas. Thank you Lee Do Hyun Oppa for your hard work and dedication to making this K-drama so lovable!

Yours truly

Kritika

India

