Dear Oppa: A fan from India thanks 'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk for existing & making their life beautiful

South Korean model and actor Nam Joo Hyuk won the ‘Top Model’ contest after moving to Seoul, leading to him signing an exclusive contract under K-Plus soon after. He made his official modelling debut in 2013, and his official debut as an actor with a supporting role in the 2014 tvN drama, ‘The Idle Mermaid’. In 2016, Nam Joo Hyuk gained his first lead role in the youth sports drama ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’. Currently, Nam Joo Hyuk is starring in ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, opposite Kim Tae Ri.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Josme Jackson from India, to Nam Joo Hyuk. Read their letter below.

DEAR NAM JOO HYUK OPPA,

I am Josme Jackson, an 18-year-old from India.

As I sit down today to write this letter I really feel overwhelmed and happy as millions of emotions are running through me, I do not know how to express these conflicting emotions that have surged like a storm in me. As I am writing down this letter first and foremost I would like to tell you that I am a huge fan of yours since you starred in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’ (2016), I have been part of your journey as a fan since then. None of your roles in each of your dramas has ever failed to fascinate me to the core.

Each and every character or role of yours that you have played has always left a remarkable and unforgettable significance. I really want to thank you for existing and making my life so beautiful.

Every time I see you my heart flutters as if it's going to explode. I really wish that one day I could see you in person and be able to spend some quality time with you. Even if it's impossible I just want you to know that I exist. And also I would like to tell you that whenever there is a moment in your life where you have to face any sought of mishap remember that I am there for you not only me but all those fans out there. So fighting! And wishing you good luck with your future projects too, you will nail it FOR SURE! WAITING IN ANTICIPATION FOR YOUR HUMBLE REPLY.

SARANGHAE OPPA!