Dear Oppa: A fan from India thinks Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin's personality and smile is magnetic

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Ipsita Panda from India shares how Hyun Bin of Crash Landing on You fame holds a very special position in her heart.

Dear Oppa is a platform for one and all to share their deep admiration for their favourite K-drama and K-pop stars. So, if you can't get enough of BTS' new album BE or even want to confess just how much you miss Park Bo-gum, who is currently enlisted to the military; you're free to express in prose how much of a fan you really are.

Today's letter comes from Ipsita Panda, who resides in India and is addressed to Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin. In her letter, Ipsita shares how she became a fan of the beloved 38-year-old actor after watching his popular K-dramas like CLOY, Memories of the Alhambra and Hyde Jekyll, Me. Read her letter below.

Dear Hyun Bin,

Well, this is for the very first time that I'm writing a letter to express my love to a person whom I admire and who holds a very special position in my heart .... I don't know whether you'll receive this but then also ....

You came into my life like a gift.

I'm just grateful for that .

These were the lines that you've said to Yoon Seri in Crash Landing on You and this is same in my situation as well. I've seen your dramas Crash Landing on You, Memories of the Alhambra and Hyde Jekyll, Me and your movie Negotiation as well. Starting from very stern icy cold expression in Hyde Jekyll, Me to the most fabulous CEO in Memories of the Alhambra to most cute and adorable captain in CLOY. Every role that you've portrayed is worth watching over and over again and even after that, I won't get tired.

I have seen your singing videos (especially Shallow song, my favorite) as well and I must say you really have a melodious voice. Your personality is magnetic especially your smile. That's the reason why everyone wants you.

Lastly, I would say that you look handsome in a suit but more stunning and dashing in the army uniform. I'm really very happy to have come across you. Hope I could ever get a chance to meet you.

SARANGHAEYO HYUN BIN.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

