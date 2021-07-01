Dear Oppa: A fan from India vocalizes her love for Seo In Guk and his newest project Doom at Your Service

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Gauri Deekonda from India dedicates her sweet letter to the charming Seo In Guk. Read her letter below.

From ‘Reply 1997’ to ’Smile has left your eyes’ to ‘Doom at your Service’, Seo In Guk has charmed his audience with his versatility, appeal and of course, his visuals. Started his career as a singer in 2009 but soon, his acting career took off since his breakout drama ‘Reply 1997’ (2012) and now he is forever etched in our hearts as ‘Myulmang’ or ‘Doom’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Gauri Deekonda from India to Seo In Guk. Read her letter below.

Dear Seo InGuk,

You have been always been a softie, an easygoing person, who laughs easily and also cries easily when you feel touched. Seo InGuk, the actor that you are, top tier spectacular, impressive, brilliant, a sheer perfection in all ways to the bits and bone. You made my life more iridescent. So you have to be happy for a long time. Your way of expressing the character’s emotions through your eyes is truly spectacular and oh! your holy moly eye mole is staring right through my soul is enough to make my day.

Thank you for your great music in this drama, It would stay with me forever. Even though I don’t think I would ever have a chance to meet you, but I wish all the happiness comes back to you, and hope to see you soon in India.

I am so sad because Doom at your Service already ended, No more Mondays-Tuesdays recharge couple. No more Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young. “Most of the things that disappear are beautiful” This line hits hard when you realize that Doom at your Service has ended. If only Doom could be as pretty as you, I can’t imagine anyone else playing the role of Myulmang other than you. Thank you for your hard work, Seo In Guk!

Until we meet again in your next project

- Gauri Deekonda

