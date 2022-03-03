Dear Oppa: A fan from India wants BTS to know ARMY will love them forever

Comprising seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world, since their debut in 2013. In 2020, BTS became the first all-South Korean act to reach number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100 charts with their single ‘Dynamite’, which also received a GRAMMY nomination. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021).

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Smira Kankariya from India to BTS. Read their letter below.

Dear Namjoon Oppa,

You are so amazing, You can rap so perfectly and you are really selfless, you chose BTS over being a solo artist. You have inspired me a lot.

Dear Seokjin Oppa,

Your vocals are perfection, worldwide handsome. You are the funniest one in the group and your solo ‘Epiphany’ proved your haters wrong and of course, you are very good at cooking. You are also the moon and stars to me.

Dear Yoongi Oppa,

Your interest and passion for music have really inspired me to become an artist. I will try to audition for BIGHIT soon. I love you and your personality.

Dear Hoseok Oppa,

You are the one who makes me smile when I am sad. Your smile makes me smile and you are the Sun to me. Hope you stay happy forever. I love you, I see your birthday as the most bright and happy day of all year.

Dear Jimin Oppa,

I love you! From the moment I saw you, I have always loved you. When you smile, I smile. When you cry, I cry too. Your dancing is awesome and I just love you more than anything. I have a crush on you. Believe it or not, I still cry from the shock of you going to the hospital. You are just so lovely.

Dear Taehyung Oppa,

Your relationship with Yeontan is just so nice and your friendship with the members is just amazing. Your smile is so nice, I love you. I was worried sick when you had COVID-19 and I could only sleep when I played ‘Winter Bear’. The song has become part of my life. Thank you for everything you have gone through for us.

Dear Jungkook Oppa,

I think of you as my brother, I really really love you Jungkook. You do everything you can to make us happy, you put ARMY first even before yourself. You worked for hours and hours to give us amazing music. Thank you for everything, but how as much we are thankful for all the work you did, we care about you more than frequent concerts, many music videos and so on. Stop overworking please and focus on yourself more. Also please tell the other members, if they don't feel like doing the concert, it is okay. You guys can rest more. You inspire me so much and I will never forget you.

To BTS:

If you ever disband, please still be best friends, live together and still please still talk to ARMY, remember that we will love you forever and unconditionally. I really care about you.