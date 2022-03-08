Dear Oppa: A fan from India wishes only the best for actor Lee Min Ho

Actor Lee Min Ho is well-loved for his iconic roles in K-Dramas like ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘The Heirs’. His screen presence, attention to detail, and his way of making each character his own has put him in a league of his own. As we await his upcoming role in ‘Pachinko’, a fan from India has reached out to express their love for Lee Min Ho.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Mitali D. from India to Lee Min Ho. Read their letter below.

Greetings, Lee Min Ho.

Words fall short of expressing my feelings for you. Despite the fact that I am not someone who becomes readily attracted to celebrities and goes nuts over them, I have been following a number of your shows and interviews for months. Every time I finish one of your programmes, I feel compelled to revisit it or watch another of yours. I'm not sure how I'll get my message to you, but I don't want to be sorry for not doing so. This is my first open letter, written without reluctance and with the utmost respect and love. I've noticed that every time you play a character, you go into character and try to get the most out of the role.

I don't want to dream, but seeing you or visiting your country is something I've always wanted to do. Despite the realities of the actual world, I believe dreams are the holiest location to have one's wishes fulfilled. I don't want to quit dreaming despite being so clear and sensible about everything. We are two separate people living in different parts of the world, thus our chances of meeting are slim to none, if not nil. So, with that notion in mind, I only wish the best for you and your family. Through all of your characters, our favourite is LEE MIN HO, and your eyes speak everything about your dedication and hard work.

You also have the most beautiful smile. You may also have difficult days, but remember that millions of people are smiling every day just by looking at your photo. And thank you for being such a humble person. What I admired the most about you was your real life, not your screen persona. Thank you for your contributions and efforts in aiding the world. Someone reaching such great heights and assisting the less fortunate just demonstrates your generous spirit, and I hope we are all inspired by it. I've been picturing you smiling the entire time I've been writing this. I hope it finds its way to you and makes you happy. This was the first and final open letter I've ever written.

But it's likely that it was only the writing that made me feel so good. I'll make sure not to give up on my dreams and will definitely meet you someday, even if it's only for 10 seconds. Have a wonderful life until then.

Lots of love