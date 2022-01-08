Dear Oppa: A fan from India WISHES to see Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki 'on-screen for a very, very long time'

Song Joong Ki's undeniable charisma knows no bounds and that's exactly why his fans adore him so much. While we've been left besotted by his impressive acting range; such as the loveable Captain Yoo Shi Jin in Descendants of the Sun to the devilish Vincenzo Cassano in Vincenzo, it's Song Joong Ki's genuine real life personality that makes us all love him even more than was thought to be true.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nishi Gupta from India to Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below:

Dear Joong Ki Oppa,

I First saw you in Descendants of the Sun and was awestruck by your personality. Your character in Vincenzo was super awesome too. I believe that a person with great insight will only be able to choose such great roles. Your acting skills are soo, soo wonderful. When I learned more about you, I came to know that you are a beautiful soul in and out. To be able to see your baby face makes this world a more wonderful place to be. I feel soo peaceful when I see you. I love every character you portrayed. You are soo, soo handsome Oppa. I wish to see you on-screen for a very, very long time. I wish you all the happiness in the world. I wish your wishes get fulfilled even before you wish for it. Joong Ki Oppa, you will find someone soon to share your days with and it will be an awesome feeling, don't get disheartened. Joong Ki Oppa, keep up the good work. Oppa 'fighting'. Love you to the moon and back. Lots of Love from India, wish to meet you someday soon.

Nishi Gupta,

India

Oppa Saranghae.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian fan feels Song Joong Ki's Descendants of the Sun character describes who the actor is IRL

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.