Dear Oppa: A fan from India writes about being excited for BTS’ Jimin’s OST for ‘Our Blues’

In 2013, Jimin debuted as a part of BTS and has since gone on to receive immense love for his vocals and dance. To date, he has released three solo songs under BTS, ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’, and ‘Filter’. In May 2019, Jimin became the first BTS member to have a solo music video achieve 100 million views on YouTube with ‘Serendipity’. In March 2022, it was confirmed that BTS’ Jimin has joined the OST line-up for tvN’s upcoming star-studded series, ‘Our Blues’, which premieres on April 9.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Jhanvi from India to BTS’ Jimin. Read their letter, below.

Dear Jimin Oppa,

I am actually pretty excited to write this letter today because it's my FIRST EVER 'LOVE' LETTER and to the person who deserves this the most - YOU. I don't think I have words to define how much you mean to me, you are like my inspiration to work harder, my comfort character and the only boy I have ever really loved. Your words always give me strength and your smile feels like the best feeling that can be, your voice is like this warm comfy blanket that makes me feel safe. I always look up to the way you have always tried to give your best to everyone around you and the way you have always worked hard to make yourself who you wanted to be. You are the person I want to be like and be with at the same time. You just make me SO SO HAPPY. You probably won't even ever read it but I wish you know the fact that there's this one person in India who understands you and is there for you no matter what just like how you have been there for her and millions of others all this time <3

Whenever I see you and all the members my heart is always filled up with a feeling of warmth, I am genuinely so glad y'all exist. I can't wait to see y'all in person and be a part of that purple ocean, I swear I'll wear something crazy enough to make you notice me XD

ALSO I am so freaking excited for your first ever OST RIGHT NOW, I simply can't wait for the time to pass and for it to be 9th April.

I'll just end this letter with all my Lara Jean feels mentioning a fact which you'll never know that is ~ there was once this time in my life when my heart was yours<3

Love,

Jhanvi

India