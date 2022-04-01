Dear Oppa: A fan from India writes about being inspired by BTS

Comprising seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world, since their debut in 2013. BTS is currently gearing up for a performance at the Grammy Awards on April 4, as well as 4 nights of concerts in Las Vegas.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Brishti from India to BTS. Read their letter below.

Dear Oppas,

I am Brishti, from Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Before knowing you all I didn't believe in perfection but you all are perfect in every way. Your music inspires me a lot. The time from when I came to know you, was really beautiful. My whole world changed. You all helped me to gain back my confidence. You all taught me how to stand up and fight back against my depression. You all are really an inspiration to me. You all are just the powerhouse of my energy, seeing you all fills my heart with all happiness. I don't know whether I will be able to meet you all or not ever in my silly life but if I ever get this golden chance then I would really be grateful. I will always be one of those fangirls of yours till the end of this world. Thanks to all of you for being in this world. Take care, stay healthy and be happy always. Hope to meet you all soon.

BORAHAE BTS!!

I PURPLE YOU

BTS 방탄소년단