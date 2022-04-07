Dear Oppa: A fan from India writes about being proud to be a BTS fan

Debuting in 2013, South Korean group BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) is one of the biggest musical acts in the world. In 2020, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated group became the first all-South Korean act to reach number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100 charts with their single ‘Dynamite’. Earlier this year in February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021).

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Akangsha from India to BTS. Read their letter, below.

Dear Oppa,

This is Akangsha from India. And today, I'm going to share how BTS inspired me all the way long. BTS inspired me to find my dream, and to work hard towards it relentlessly whether or not success is rewarding me. They literally lived in a single room but smiled over those difficult times and today they live in one of the most premier places in all of South Korea and travel the world in first class. They taught me how to love myself. BTS was there for people when they had no one beside them. And I'm really proud to be a part of their fandom.

Thank you