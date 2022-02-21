Dear Oppa: A fan from India writes about BTS lighting up their life like ‘Dynamite’

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has become one of the biggest musical acts in the world. With the seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, akin to household names today, BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, and especially their lyrics that often touch on personal and social commentary, the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, loving oneself, and individualism.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Saanvi from India to BTS. Read their letter below.

Dear BANGTAN,

I know you won't read this letter but I'm really happy to write this. You know the day you entered my life was the best day in my life till now. Thank you for making me realize how close-minded was the society I was living in was. Thank you for making me a better person.I will be honest, people used to tell me that you guys are fake, you are this, that but isn't your world what you truly believe in… I believed that my love for you guys is stronger than anything else.

You guys were the ones to make me smile at my worst, to help me overcome my biggest fear...Thank you for being the light in my dark life. You just came into my life, lit it up like ‘Dynamite’ and shaped me to be a better human every day. I love you guys A LOT, I truly hope one day I can just meet you and the very first thing I would do is just bow down in front of you and thank you... For being my everything when I used to think I was nothing...

Saanvi

India