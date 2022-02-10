Dear Oppa: A fan from India writes about falling for ‘Love in the Moonlight’ star Jinyoung

South Korean singer, songwriter, record producer and actor Jinyoung debuted as a part of the boy group B1A4 in 2011. He gained recognition for his composing skills with the group’s comeback title track ‘Baby I’m Sorry’ in 2012. The next year, he made his acting debut in tvN’s drama ‘She is Wow’. In 2016, Jinyoung gained increased attention and recognition as an actor with the KBS drama ‘Love in the Moonlight’.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sana from India to Jinyoung. Read her letter below.

Dear Jinyoung Oppa,

It hasn't been that long since I became your fan but I've fallen head over heels for you.

The first time I saw you was in ‘Love in the Moonlight’. Although I thought you looked really pretty and handsome and were really great at acting, I never found time to find out more about you because I was too busy with my college at the time. After that, I completely forgot about you. But a few years later, I saw you again in ‘The Dude In Me’ and I was completely smitten. Your acting skills were extraordinary and your handsome and gorgeous face left me speechless. That movie made me completely fall in love with you. I decided to find out more about you after that.

At first, I thought it was just an infatuation like the ones I had for other actors before you. But boy, was I wrong? The more I found out about you, the deeper I fell for you. I knew I was in big trouble the moment I found myself starting an Instagram fan account dedicated to you. I can no longer see anyone else other than you. Your handsome face and beautiful smile, your charms, your kindness, your genuine love for your fans makes me fall for you a bit more every day.

And not to forget that beautiful, smooth, and soothing voice of yours. I love listening to your songs. There has never been a day when I went to sleep without listening to your songs. Your voice sounds so heavenly and can make me forget all my troubles and it feels like magic. Uri Jinthoven is the best!

You'll always be the best!

You'll always be the only one for me.

I regret not knowing about you since your debut and I regret losing the chance of knowing you sooner when I first found you. But I'll make up for all the lost time, Oppa.

Also, I really enjoyed your comeback drama ‘Police University’ and I'm looking forward to your next acting project.

I just wanted to say that although we're miles apart, I'll always support you. I hope that you'll shine brighter than the brightest star and fly higher than the sky.

Spread your wings and soar higher, Oppa, for I'll always be cheering for you.

You're my biggest Star!

Saranghae Oppa!

Uri Jinyoung Oppa!

Uri Jinthoven!

From Your Fan, Sana