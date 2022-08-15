Dear Oppa: A fan from India writes to her favourite K-pop idol THE BOYZ’s Younghoon

THE BOYZ member Younghoon is famous for his irresistibly amazing visuals, his sweet voice and his adorable behavior that he has shown the fans ever since his debut in 2017. Born on August 8, 1997, Younghoon has impressed the fans with his fantastic physique, having modeled for the Seoul Fashion Week at the age of 20. He has also appeared in music videos for other artists including I.O.I. and John Park as well as played as the younger version of the character Han Seung Wook in ‘One The Woman’.

Today’s heartwarming letter has been penned by Manisha Singh from India to Younghoon. Read below.

“Dear Younghoon Oppa,

I don't know whether you will get a chance to read this letter, but still I am blessed to write this letter.

When I first saw you, I just fell for your eyes. Your eyes are so attractive and your voice is stunning. To be honest when I feel alone, stressed or depressed I just listen to your voice and it feels like I am blessed to listen to your music.

Apart from that, I am extremely obsessed with the way you talk and the most important [thing is] your cute behaviour with everyone. I wish I can meet you once in my life.

I know you don't even know that there is a girl in India who is into you. but it hurts more that you don't even know about my existence but I am completely okay because I know being a model and a vocalist of the group it's too hard to reply to every fan.

I am that high level of obsessed that i know everything about you from your favorite color to your favorite shoe.

Day by day, I am [more] into you. Whenever anyone asks for my K-pop fav, my mind just goes to your name. You are the one who got me into K-pop, and today I am loving it.

I wish we can meet once!”

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

