Dear Oppa: A fan from India writes a letter filled with love for Kim Woo Bin celebrating the Valentine’s Week

Kim Woo Bin has established himself high on the ‘most loved actors’ chart for countless fans around the world. His roles have often brought to light a man with a very diverse range of acting. Starting off as a model, Kim Woo Bin debuted as an actor in the drama ‘White Christmas’ and went on to take up some of his most memorable roles in ‘School 2013’ and ‘The Heirs’. After being diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer, he took a career break and is set to return to the small screen with drama ‘Our Blues’.

Today’s beautiful letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan, celebrating Valentine's Week in the month of February. Read below.

Hello I am Aarushi Chauhan. This letter from India is for my dearest, most soulful person whose name is Kim Woo Bin. And to be honest, I can't describe in words what this person is for me. So the first thing is- are you okay? How is your health? I'm sure you're taking good care of yourself. I pray to God that you never face any problem. I hope all your work is going very well. You just keep working so hard, that's how you're doing great and everyone is very happy. Here is Valentine’s week now and I post a story for you every day.

1. Rose Day:

First of all I want to tell you that you are one of the most beautiful flowers in my life.The one who always gives me reason to be happy. I don't know how but every picture of you smells in a different way that makes me want to lose in your fragrance. No flower in the world can smell like you. You are miraculous. Happy Rose Day to my flower.

2. Propose Day:

For this, I only have to say this to you, let me say clearly today, it is such a thing, I love you. You are the sky that a land like me wants to touch. You are far away from me but no one is closer to me than you.

3. Chocolate Day:

I swear you are the sweetest sweet like honey, sugar, chocolate and every other sweet thing. I pray to God that your life be filled with sweetness forever and the most beautiful thing in you is your smile. It looks like your smile, someone has opened the box of sweets Just keep this smile on your face always. Happy Chocolate Day my sweetest person.

4. Teddy Day:

Truly you are a teddy who gives happiness to everyone, with whom the world smiles, with whom you share everything and also weep. Because a teddy is everyone's best friend, like your dinosaur teddy, you are the cutest teddy to me. Happy teddy day my cutest dinosaur teddy.

5. Promise Day:

There are many promises I have to make to you but I will keep them. I say my love for you will never diminish. You were, you are and forever will be you. Here every word of mine is for you. I will wait for you forever. I will definitely come and meet you and I'll tell you all that I've felt for you.

I promise to you and I will keep this promise. Happy Promise Day.

6. Hug Day:

It has become my habit to hug and talk to every picture of you. And this habit is something I love so much. It is said that if we hug someone, then all our pain ends, we get relief, this is the truth. Because hugging your picture makes me happy, when I cry, I smile, when I am angry, then I am happy all the time. Happy Hug Day, my huge hug for you when I meet you.

7. Kiss day.

People say when you are in love, you remember that person and kiss his pictures. So that you are happy and I pray to God that he should be happy.

K-keep

I-it

S-special one in

S-soul

This is what I meant for you.

Happy Kiss Day.

8.Valentine's Day:

I don't have a morning without seeing you and no night. Your happiness, your smile, your voice, all your words are a pleasure for me. You are a magic box full of surprises. Truly you are the solution to all my problems. You mean so much to me. I love you so much. Happy Valentine's Day, my special one.

Please post your picture, it has been a long time since I saw you, I miss you a lot. Miss you so much. Be happy, always. Keep going, keep shining like a star, my golden bird.

Aarushi Chauhan

From India.

