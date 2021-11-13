Dear Oppa: A fan from Malaysia appreciates Hwang In Yeop as she feels the True Beauty star understands her

Hwang In Yeop, with his 'bad boy with a heart of gold' portrayal as Han Seo Jun in True Beauty, elevated his popularity with limitless bounds. The many, many fans of the devilishly handsome and extremely talented actor are super excited for him and can't wait to see In Yeop in new dramas and movies, which will showcase his versatile acting range to newer heights.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Lennie from Malaysia to Hwang In Yeop. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on February 6, 2021) below:

Dearest Hwang In Yeop,

I'm Lennie and 21 years old from Malaysia.

I just wanna appreciate you for your hardwork and sincerity in acting as Han Seo Jun. You really immersed yourself in it and I am so amazed!!

And you are a humble, caring and talented guy!!

Your voice is so calming and captivating to hear.

I watched one of your interviews where you shared advice, encouragement and hope for the viewers. It really reach my heart, and I felt you understand me and we have some things in common. This is why I appreciate you so much!

I really hope I could meet you in person one day and probably be friends!

Anyway, take care of yourself and your mental health! If you're tired, it's okay to rest!

Sincerely,

Lennie from Malaysia

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

