Dear Oppa: A fan from Malaysia describes why actor Lee Joon Gi feels close to their heart

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been written by Dini from Malaysia to actor Lee Joon Gi.

Dear Joon Gi ssi,

Honestly, I don't dare call you Oppa (not to embarrass you or anything) as your age is similar to my parents'. They got married 19 years ago and I was born 7 months after that. This means I respect you the same way I respect my parents. It puts you personally closer to my heart.

But I wonder one thing. The characters you play have a particular pattern in their characteristics, something not as obvious when it comes to other actors. The characters you play trigger my desire to protect them, just like how Jun Ho felt when seeing Xiaoyou cry for the first time in the cafe in the movie ‘Never Said Goodbye’. It's heart-melting. I don't really know what kind of person are you in real life and off-screen, but that's how I feel when I think about you.

Also, the feeling is similar to my feeling towards my first love, John Dylan Lee (born 15 April 2003). He's my age. I lost contact with him 5 years ago after he left for his hometown without telling me first. I still miss him, I'm still searching for him.

In conclusion, all I wish is for you to get married soon and build a family, so you'll always have someone to come home to, other than your pets.

If we're ever destined to meet each other, look at each other's faces, face-to-face or not, I hope you'll still be as you are today, still handsome, healthy, energetic and athletic.

Love,

Dini.