Dear Oppa: Fan from Mexico praises EXO alum Park ChanYeol’s optimism; Thanks him for getting her through 2020

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Yamda Hernandez from Mexico writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean actor and rapper Park ChanYeol. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band BTS, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor and rapper Park ChanYeol. A fan from Mexico named Yamda Hernandez has reached out to the actor and EXO member via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

To multi-talented Kpop idol and fandom fire, Park ChanYeol.

In 2020 it was a very difficult year that anyone could have experienced, we were forced to completely change everything we used to do, to take care of ourselves, we all suffered in this period but thanks to you Oppa and your eight dear siblings they supported us and encouraged us to keep going since they debuted as a group. We are happy to meet you all this time, so you have helped us to continue no matter what, knocking down all kinds of obstacles that are presented in our lives, thank you for all your enthusiasm. Thank you CHANYEOL for being in this world, for appearing in our lives, for always putting that passion in doing things, because you are and will be a great person with a good heart.

In this year we have suffered a lot, but we continue forward we do not have to give up we have to support each other because “we are one” forever. I felt very sad to see how they attacked you, but in this world, there are people who do not realise what they are doing, that just by saying a word or an act they can hurt a person and that kind of attitude and feeling should not exist In the world, I really wanted to have the power to take away all that pain and suffering that I felt, but it is not possible I can only help you and support you from afar, but we are united by the love of music.

I really admire the way in which they have been able to surpass themselves and in the way they motivate in their beautiful songs and voices, the energy which they transmit in each concert, the spark that they ignite and give to the public, such talented people should not to be going through bad comments because people like you no longer exist. I love the way you are always optimistic, whatever happens, there is a smile on your faces that illuminates every moment and makes you feel that you are not giving up despite everything.

We are very proud of all of you. Exo has been the best thing that has happened to us, it has helped us grow, dream and motivate us to achieve our dreams. But mainly you CHANYEOL have helped us more than ever, you taught us that in the most difficult moments we can smile, that at the end of the storm there is a beautiful rainbow full of hope and dreams. We sincerely hope that everything goes well and as always you will be successful in everything. “No matter how hard you are going, you will always get ahead because you are a sky, a sky full of stars” Thanks for being kind and kind, Thank you for being who you are, Thanks for being Happy virus, Thanks for being CHANYEOL, Thanks for letting me be an Exo-L, I will always continue to support you.

Yamda Hernandez

Mexico.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan of EXO member Chanyeol reveals he's her first love; Hopes to take him out on a date someday

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×