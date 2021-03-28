Dear Oppa: A fan from Mexico thanks EXO’s Park ChanYeol for keeping her sane through 2020

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Yamda Hernández from Mexico writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean band EXO. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to Lee Min Ho and BTS, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean group EXO’s member Park ChanYeol. A fan from Mexico named Yamda Hernández has reached out to the all-boy band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

To multi-talented Kpop idol and fandom fire, Park ChanYeol.

In 2020 it was a very difficult year that anyone could have experienced, we were forced to

completely change everything we used to do, to take care of ourselves, we all suffered in this

period but thanks to you Oppa and your eight dear siblings they supported us and encouraged

us to keep going since they debuted as a group. We are happy to meet you all this time, so you have helped us to continue no matter what, knocking down all kinds of obstacles that are presented in our lives, thank you for all your enthusiasm. Thank you CHANYEOL for being in this world, for appearing in our lives, for always putting that passion in doing things, because you are and will be a great person with a good heart.

In this year we have suffered a lot, but we continue forward we do not have to give up we

have to support each other because “we are one” forever. I felt very sad to see how they

attacked you, but in this world, there are people who do not realise what they are doing, that

just by saying a word or an act they can hurt a person and that kind of attitude and feeling

should not exist In the world, I really wanted to have the power to take away all that pain and

suffering that I felt, but it is not possible I can only help you and support you from afar, but we

are united by the love of music.

I really admire the way in which they have been able to surpass themselves and in the way

they motivate in their beautiful songs and voices, the energy which they transmit in each

concert, the spark that they ignite and give to the public, such talented people should not to

be going through bad comments because people like you no longer exist. I love the way you

are always optimistic, whatever happens, there is a smile on your faces that illuminates every

moment and makes you feel that you are not giving up despite everything.

We are very proud of all of you. Exo has been the best thing that has happened to us, it has

helped us grow, dream and motivate us to achieve our dreams. But mainly you CHANYEOL

have helped us more than ever, you taught us that in the most difficult moments we can smile,

that at the end of the storm there is a beautiful rainbow full of hope and dreams. We sincerely

hope that everything goes well and as always you will be successful in everything.

“No matter how hard you are going, you will always get ahead because you are a sky, a sky full

of stars”

Thanks for being kind and kind

Thank you for being who you are.

Thanks for being Happy virus

Thanks for being CHANYEOL

Thanks for letting me be an Exo-L

I will always continue to support you.

Yamda Hernandez

