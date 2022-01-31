Dear Oppa: A fan from Morocco calls NCT her happiness and comfort

Formed in 2016, NCT (short for ‘Neo Culture Technology’) is a boy band, divided into four different subunits: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV. The group was SM Entertainment’s first group to debut in nearly two years since Red Velvet in 2014, and their first boy group since EXO in 2012. Although each subunit promotes separately, NCT has united three times as a group, releasing three full length albums, ‘Empathy’ (2018), ‘Resonance’ (2020), and ‘Universe’ (2021).

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been written by Khaoula Baraji from Morocco to NCT. Read her letter below:

Dear NCT,

I’m an 18-year-old university student. I’ve loved you guys since high school thanks to your unique music, stunning vocals, and your unbelievable dance moves. NCT is not just a K-Pop group for me. You mean the world to me, my happiness and my comfort. I wish I could hug you in person, every single member, and thank you for working hard for us. The amount of love you have for us makes us feel special. You have no idea how much we love you. After all, NCT is my favourite, my world, my universe, my star and victory. Thank you for existing, for not giving up. From the day that I saw you, I knew I'll love you till the day I die. Take care of yourself, please. The fact that I can't show how much I cry and worry for you makes me sad, but as long as you are fine, it’s more than enough.

Much love from your loyal fan, Khaoula <3