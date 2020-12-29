Dear Oppa: A fan from Morocco reveals it was love at first sight when she saw BTS member Suga in Idol

Dear Oppa: As BTS member Suga recovers from his shoulder injury, a Moroccan fan gushes about the rapper. She reveals falling in love with him while watching Idol.

BTS singer Suga has been away from the spotlight as he is recovering from his shoulder surgery. The rapper underwent the surgery back in November and has been resting ever since. As fans wait to see Min Yoongi return from his break and join RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook on stage, a fan named Sarah from Morocco has reached out to the BTS member to confess her love for him. The ARMY member recalls falling head over heels for Suga while watching him in the video Idol.Â

Check out her complete letter below:Â

Hi I'm Sarah from Morocco

Dear Yoongi Oppa,

First of all, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

I'm just a girl who loves Min Yoongi and everyone says to her, that Suga will not like a girl younger than him even if she is beautiful and one of his favourite kind... Honestly, their words hurt my heart to the point that I surrendered to reality.

But do you believe in love at first sight? Yes, I saw you for the first time in the "Idol" music video where you were wearing a snow-white shirt, my heart was fluttering like crazy, since then you've been my role model, prejudice, the ideal type and everything. I like the other BTS members too.

I love your rap clips in every song, like Boy with Luv, Dionysus, Fake Love, Mic Drop, Best of Me, Save Me, Ddeang, Shadow, Daechwita... Whenever I have time I listen to your songs and cuddle up to a pillow or something. I really love you, when you are in front of the camera, I cannot control my tears and I cry. You're the type who doesn't like calm and doesn't like chaos, which is what makes me love you.

I really love you as a composer too, all your songs are a masterpiece. There are no words that can express your charming voice. I hope to meet you even if it is one second... I'm sorry I have never been able to go to the signing event or your concert, but I hope we will meet at Yoogi Oppa one day.

I am not sure that my message will reach you, and I do not know if you will respond to it, but if you read it, I will be the happiest Army in the world, and then you will be the reason for my euphoria.

I purple you

Thank you for being in my life

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India deems BTS' V her role model; Says she's looking forward to Taehyung's KTH1 mixtape

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×