Dear Oppa: A fan from Morocco thinks NCT’s Yuta is NCTzens' treasure

Yuta Nakamoto, professionally known as Yuta, is a Japanese singer, dancer, radio personality, rapper and model. He debuted as part of South Korean boy group NCT’s second sub-unit NCT 127 in 2016, and NCT U in 2020. In November 2020, it was announced that Yuta would be hosting a two-month weekly radio show on InterFM897, for the purpose of promoting NCT 127 and the group’s second Japanese mini album ‘LOVEHOLIC’ in Japan.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa segment has been penned by Lalara from Morocco to NCT’s Yuta. Read their letter below.

NCTzens' dear Yuta, I couldn't get my eyes off you when I heard your sweet voice, you are truly our and NCT's treasure. Leaving your country and coming to Korea, I'm sorry for being selfish but I'm glad you did, we got to know a talented singer, dancer and a person. After all, you are a person before an idol. Your healing smile heals my heart, please smile often just don't force yourself to do it. I'm just like a protective mother to my favourite people and obviously, you are one of my favourites, how can I resist your charm. Please take care of yourself, we are strangers but you mean a lot to me. I always wonder if you are warm, healthy, happy...I hope my sincere love reaches you one day, this little sister is hopeless I know... Anyways I love you so much our precious Osaka prince, your happiness matters a lot to me.

From Lala~