Dear Oppa: A fan from the Netherlands reveals NCT member Taeyong helps her sail through scary and lonely times

Dear Oppa: A fan from the Netherlands pens a letter to NCT member Taeyong and revealed how he has helped her sail through some of her most difficult times.

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, we've received a letter written by an NCTZEN from the Netherlands. The letter, penned by Safaa, is addressed to NCT member Taeyong wherein she revealed that the member has helped her through difficult times. The fan said that she battles anxiety disorder and Taeyong helped her pull through the trying times. She revealed that he helped her feel calm. While she showers him with love and hope, she hopes he has happy days in the future as well.

Read her full letter below:

Hi,

My name is Safaa. I live in the Netherlands and I am an NCTZEN. Actually, I became an NCTZEN a few months ago in July. I wanted to dedicate a letter towards Taeyong for a while already, he is the reason I started stanning NCT. It’s because of his v-live. I have an anxiety disorder, which is hard to live with at times. It can get lonely, and scary but Taeyong is pulling me through it. He is the sun during the rain, making a beautiful rainbow. I want to tell him how much I (and NCTZEN) appreciate his lives, his stage presence, his hardworking persona, his cute laugh, his music recommendations and every detail of him. Taeyong, you make me feel calm. Because of you at times I feel so much better. Just rewatching your v-lives give me strength. I hope you know that there are millions of fans like me, who get through their hard times because of you. You are our strength. Taeyong please, stay healthy.

One of the things I like about you is how hardworking you are. You’re a great performer and leader. But sometimes I feel like you’re taking the burden all alone. I hope you know that NCTZEN is always there to lean on. If you’re happy if you’re sad if you feel bad. I do hope that you have people to talk to about your problems, talking helps a lot. I’m not justifying something, but I just hope you’re doing well. I am really grateful that I got to know all 23 members of NCT because of you. You motivate me to work hard and to get far in life. I won’t forget how much you helped me. I hope you get this message one day, and I hope I also helped you by reassuring that we love you.

I don’t know you personally, and I just see what you show us, but you seem like someone that is very pure. You put the effort to do v-lives even when you have a busy schedule or even when you’re tired because you promised it to us. You try to talk English to your foreign fans. Those little things really touch me. You seem like someone who’s a great and sweet person, and someone who cares a lot for other people. Taeyong, all the love you give comes back to you. When there are hard days, remember that. I hope you have a lot of happy days in the future, where you can smile and laugh as much as you want. Thank you for making my life brighter.

Thank you

