Dear Oppa: A fan from Pakistan believes that Cha Eun Woo's characters are inspiring & has sweet advice for him

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Nahal from Pakistan dedicates a sweet letter to Cha Eun Woo. Read her letter below.

One of the most talented idol-actors in the Korean entertainment industry is definitely Cha Eun Woo! A talented vocalist and a handsome idol, Cha Eun Woo is the complete package. Cha Eun Woo made his debut with a minor role in the film My Brilliant Life. Eventually, he went on to portray a multitude of characters in various dramas, most notably in My ID is Gangnam Beauty and True Beauty. He is only growing from strength to strength and we cannot help but marvel at his incredible growth and success in such a short span of time.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nahal from Pakistan to True Beauty star Cha Eun Woo. Read her letter below.

Dear Cha Eun Woo,

My name is I hope this letter finds you in good health and good spirits. My name is Nahal and I’m from Pakistan. In March, I discovered your extraordinary character Lee Su Ho and everything about him won me over. Since then, I’ve been hoping that the real Cha Eun Woo is just like Lee Su Ho because if he isn’t, I will be heartbroken. People always talk about your looks, while that’s a bonus, they need to acknowledge that you are a beautiful person. I know you are a beautiful person. I don’t know you personally, but I have faith that you are what you seem to be; hardworking, down to earth, and wise. I hope you know that the passion with which you contribute to your band and all of the characters that you play on-screen is inspiring to millions of people, including me. Speaking of your characters, I’ve noticed a certain pattern and I ought to mention it. I truly appreciate your choice of scripts, this proves that you’re a careful person. I cannot make a definitive judgement, but I love the person I have seen so far. I have so much respect for you and I wish you all the success in life. In my very long bucket list of impossibly reckless things, meeting you in person is on priority. Impossible doesn’t mean I know I will achieve everything on my bucket list, but it’s a word that motivates me to work harder, every single day towards the dreams, I have set my mind to. I want to share a thought with you - I want you to remember that people will always say things. You can’t stop people from saying things, but you can always choose what to listen to.

May your dreams come true,

Nahal Naib

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian fan says ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo inspires her to be as multi talented as him every day

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×