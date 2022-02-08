Dear Oppa: A fan pens a letter to BTS calling them her inspiration

Widely touted as the biggest boy band in the world presently, BTS comprises six members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Writing and producing much of their music, some of BTS’ major hits include ‘Butter’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Life Goes On’, and ‘Permission to Dance’. Since their debut in 2013, BTS has been a source of inspiration to multiple people, and today’s letter in our Dear Oppa series details the story of one such individual.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Brinda V from India to BTS. Read her letter below.

This letter is for BTS. I love them so much, I have literally changed after stanning them. I treat all of them equally. I love you BTS. You are my inspiration and my everything. I know that it is impossible to marry any one of you. I was never interested in songs but once I started stanning you, I started wanting to become a K-pop idol. I did give an audition at BIGHT MUSIC. Unfortunately, I have not been selected. I will try my best and will be giving auditions till I get selected. If I don’t get selected, it is okay, but I want to meet you at a fansign. I love you people soo much. Saranghae. I love you.