Dear Oppa: A fan from the Philippines feels Park Bo Gum is like the stars in the night sky

Dear Oppa: In today's edition, a Philippines fan pens a heartwarming letter addressed to Park Bo Gum.

Unless you are new around the block, you'd be familiar with Pinkvilla's Dear Oppa series. As part of the series, we've been featuring fan letters addressed to their favourite K-pop idol and K-drama stars. Today's letter is addressed to the Record of Youth actor Park Bo Gum. Phoemela Ysobelle N from the Philippines wants showers him with love and deems him like a star in a dark night sky. Given that the actor is currently completing his military training, Phoemela sends the actor love.

Read the letter below:

Dear Park Bo Gum,

I hope that you'll be able to read this letter. It's a very special one because you hold a special place in my heart. I've been dying to tell you that I'm a huge fan of yours. But when I finally had the chance, I immediately grabbed it. If this is the only way to express myself towards you, then I'm going to spill out everything I feel for you. But too bad. No words can ever describe an amazing person like you. I first saw in 'Encounter' and I instantly knew that you're going to inspire me in so many ways. People usually admire their favourite celebrities because of their looks and talents. But for me, you are so much more than that. I admit that you are undeniably handsome, your face has captured so many hearts all around the world. But I also believe that you are a person who possessed such great character which makes you so unique. You are like the stars in the sky during night time. It doesn't matter how dark it gets, I won't feel afraid because just like the stars, you shine so bright. And especially your beautiful smile that got everybody's heart melted. I wish I could tell you more but I just couldn't find the right words to say. All I know is, I am always starstruck by you. Anyways, I am always here for you as your fan. A fan who will love you dearly and feel proud of your achievements. My wish for you is that you'll be able to find real happiness in life, to see you strong and healthy, and to achieve your endeavours. I hope that I'll be able to meet you in person someday. That would become one of the best gifts that I will ever have in my lifetime. Looking forward to your comeback in the showbusiness soon.

Take care always,

Saranghae :-)

From Phoemela Ysobelle N.

Capin (Philippines)

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

