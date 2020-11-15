Dear Oppa: A fan from the Philippines reveals BTS singer Jin transformed her in an ARMY member

Pinkvilla's Dear Oppa: A fan from the Philippines showers BTS singer Jin with love and talks about transforming into an ARMY member.

As we've already revealed, Pinkvilla has opened its platform for readers across the globe, calling in letters addressing to their favourite Korean star. From BTS to Lee Min Ho and Song Hye Kyo, you can pour your heart out in an open letter and get featured on the platform. Today, we have received a letter from Cherilyn Rose Laguidong from the Philippines. She writes the letter addressing to BTS singer Jin. Here's what she wishes to tell him:

Dear Jin Oppa, I'm Cherilyn Rose Laguidong from the Philippines who is really a fan of you, to tell you this honestly I am not a fan (ARMY) by the time you guys debuted, but you Kim Seok-jin Oppa you caught my attention to become an ARMY and of that, continuing to watch those videos of you guys (BTS) especially you Jin Oppa. I know by myself that I can't reach you but I'm going to work hard for that, I am always dreaming that "hope to see you in person, not just in screen"

Saranghae Jin Oppa

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

