Dear Oppa: Fan from Philippines showers Park Seo Joon with birthday love; Calls him star that shines so bright

Dear Oppa: Park Seo Joon celebrates his 32nd birthday today. On the occasion, a fan from the Philippines pours her heart out to wish the Itaewon Class actor.

Bring out the birthday cake and blow up the balloons for we are celebrating Park Seo Joon's birthday! The South Korean heartthrob celebrates his birthday today, December 16. The Itaewon Class actor turns 32 today and fans have taken to social media to shower him with birthday wishes. On the occasion, our mailbox has also been filled with letters from fans wishing the actor. One such letter has been written by his fan named Shermen B. Flores from the Philippines.

In her letter, Shermen deems the actor as a star that shines so bright. She went on to thank him for giving her hope when she was on the verge of giving up, making her smile when she was low and says she will always root for him.

Read her letter below:

Dear Park Seo-joon Oppa,

You might not be able to read these because of the flood-like letters you have received and are receiving but I can dream and hope that a miracle would happen and you can read this.

It was in the movie “The Midnight Runners” when I first saw you and you captivated my heart the very first moment I looked at you. After watching that, I guess its destiny because I’ve watched the “Dream High 2”, “A Witch’s Love”, “Kill Me, Heal Me”, “Chronicles of Evil” wherein you starred and appear. So, as a young little girl at that time, I researched your name and know that it’s Park Seo-joon. The moment I heard your name it gives me this chills and vibes or referred to as “kilig” or romantic excitement. I got my Instagram account intended only to follow you and my Filipino idols, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. I literally don’t know what has gotten into me that I can't stop thinking about you nor seeing your face. You are my star. A star that shines so bright on my darkest and gloomy day. You give me hope when I feel like giving up, you make me smile when I don’t feel like it, you make us feel different emotions and we like it no, we love it. As a fan, you are our star.

I want to thank your management, the directors, scriptwriters and the staff you have worked with because of their great passion and good management skills, we come to see you and know you. Through your movies we got a glimpse to actually feel like we know you.

Your birthday is (today) and I’m hoping you’ll have a blast birthday. I, we will be rooting for your success.

I am Shermen B. Flores, 21 years old, proud to be a Filipino that came from the Philippines, I am one of your billion fans all over the world.

생일 축하해 기쁜 성탄과 행복한 새해를 보내세요

“가장 중요한 것은 삶을 즐기는 것입니다 – 행복 해지는 것입니다. 그게 전부입니다.”

-오드리 헵번

SARANGHAE OPPA

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

