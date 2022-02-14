Dear Oppa: A fan from the Philippines wishes more success and good health for ‘Snowdrop’ actor Jung Hae In

Officially making his on-screen debut in 2014 through ‘Bride of the Century’, Jung Hae In is an accomplished South Korean actor. He gained recognition through his supporting roles in ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘Prison Playbook’, and had his first lead role in the 2017 series, ‘Something in the Rain’. Jung Hae In was most recently seen in ‘Snowdrop’ (2021-22), opposite BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Yvana Quenee from the Philippines to actor Jung Hae In. Read her letter below.

Dear Hae In Oppa,

Annyeonghaseyo! I am your newest fan from the Philippines. It's been days since I’ve admired you. It's sad that the first series that I watched you in, was not a happy ending for me. But still, I love your acting skills where it is so cool and suits you, those little smiles and your eyes caught me. Why are you so handsome and adorable at the same time? Hahahaha! It drives me crazy. I am so proud of you. By the way, I heard that you came here to the Philippines for a fan meeting twice. How lucky are some of my countrymen who saw and met you closely. I wish to see you too in person and to have some greetings from you or an autograph. I am now planning to watch some more of your movies and series once I am done with my thesis. And I also heard that you can sing, you are so talented. I want to know more about you Oppa. I wish you more and more success and good health. Always take care of yourself, thank you very much for making me so happy. Not only me, but also for those people who support you, especially from the Philippines. This is the first time that I wrote a letter for Oppa, and it's for you, Hae In Oppa. SarangHae-In. Mahal ka namin.

From your fan,

Yvana Quenee