Dear Oppa: A fan RELATES to Han Ji Pyeong of Start-Up; Says 'Kim Seon Ho's acting got me through a hard time'

While the world falls head over heels in adoration with the endearing, always reliable Hong Du Sik in Hometown Cha Cha Cha opposite the ethereal Shin Min Ah's confident, headstrong Yoon Hye Jin, Seonhohada will always consider Kim Seon Ho's career-changing character in Start-Up, Han Ji Pyeong, as their eternal first love. Besides the obvious case of second lead syndrome, it was the enviable character traits of Han Ji Pyeong that elevated him as an instant fan-favourite, especially during his heartwarming scenes with the loveable Choi Won Deok aka halmeoni (Kim Hae Sook).

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan from India to Kim Seon Ho. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on January 21, 2021) below:

Dear Kim Seon Ho,

I'm another admirer of yours. I can't believe how you living across the globe can still impact my life. I wasn't feeling too good, a while back. I felt stuck, I tried to distract myself and started watching Start-Up, and I want to say, your acting made me feel grateful. I can relate to Han Ji Pyeong, maybe that's why. I have a family but I can't seem to feel like home with them. Your relationship with your grandmother made me realise that there are still chances, maybe my relationship with my family will get better or maybe I'll find one along the way. Maybe I'll find people who feel like family to me. And if there is even a slight possibility, for that, I must hold on to it.

Even though I love your acting as Han Ji Pyeong and you being so down to earth in interviews, I agree with Nam Do San in the show that sometimes, "Sail without a map." Because if I didn't wander aimlessly, I might never experience the emotions you tried to convey through your role.

Even though I'm sad you were the second lead 'cause I suffered through the worst second lead syndrome in Start-Up than any other Korean Drama.



I know there's so many great things coming your way and it's okay if you're going through rough times in your life, I'm on the sidelines to cheer you on as a fan. I wish you great success. I know you're making a cameo appearance on Run On, I'm happy for you.



Sometimes I have a hard time, but I'll remember Han Ji Pyeong and move forward. Your acting got me through a hard time and I'm sure it'll do so in the future. Thank you for helping me through a hard phase. I'm grateful to you. I cried with you, laughed with you, I was jealous, and sad, calm, angry. I felt it was unfair, throughout 'Start-Up'. I'm looking forward to your future projects and I want to believe that you know I exist even though that's not true. I'll show you someday when I turn stronger.

Oppa fighting!

- The Bold Wings

