Dear Oppa: Fan reveals how Lee Min Ho inspired her to learn Korean

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented actor Lee Min Ho. A fan named Takia Mubiru has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

I've always been an introvert who is so locked up in my own world but once I got to watch your dramas like "heirs" I immediately began looking forward to your dramas. You opened up the world to me, even my family says I might get married to a Korean due to the movies I've watched over and over again. I’ve even learnt Korean phrases all because of you. Thank you so much for opening the door of enjoyment and fun for me.

Sarangheyo oppa. Am Takia Mubiru.

Love you to infinity and beyond.

