Dear Oppa: A fan says watching Song Joong Ki's Descendants of the Sun during lockdown was a beautiful thing

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Nupur Verma from India dedicates her sweet letter to Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below.

'Timeless' is an attribute to not just Song Joong Ki's handsome looks but also his versatile drama performances with Vincenzo being the recent example. The 35-year-old actor perfectly moulded into the role of the fascinating Mafia consigliere Vincenzo Cassano, giving us an acting masterclass. For many, Joong Ki will always be cherished as Captain Yoo Shi Jin from his cult drama Descendants of the Sun.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nupur Verma from India to Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below:

Dear Oppa,

I never had a particular actor or actress or bands (musical band) of any which I loved or followed like a crazy girl. But when I saw your drama DESCENDANTS OF THE SUN I really melted and you became the first person whom I follow with my whole soul. This drama was the best thing I have ever seen. You look like a perfect person a girl can want. I came into the Kdrama world with DOTS and until my last breath I will not forget it. Oppa, you are so charming and now when I see you I get nostalgic feeling of the time when I watched DOTS. In this lockdown watching DOTS was the most beautiful thing of all that I did and it's just because of you. And one more thing, I started learning Korean and that's also because of you.

I know I can't meet you as it's a bit difficult but I have never lost the hope in it.

Stay Healthy and Safe Oppa, this is the least I can pray for you.

Even if this letter of mine will be not given attention among so many fans, I'll be satisfied because I conveyed my feelings for you.

Sarangae Oppa

A very big fan of yours from a beautiful nation INDIA.

NUPUR VERMA.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian fan expresses her love for Song Joong Ki; says Hiraeth describes what she feels for him

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Share your comment ×