Dear Oppa: A fan from South Africa calls SUPER JUNIOR’s Heechul ‘a force to be reckoned with’

South Korean singer, songwriter, presenter and actor, Heechul is a member of the boy group SUPER JUNIOR. The star made his acting debut in 2005, prior to his debut as a member of SUPER JUNIOR in the same year. In addition to his illustrious music career, Heechul is well-known for his television host career and activities on entertainment programs.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Tadie Didi Wayne from South Africa to SUPER JUNIOR’s Heechul.

Dear Oppa

OMG!! I cannot believe I actually have this opportunity to write to you. I will admit, everyone who's riding the Korean wave right now is obsessed with the likes of Park Seo-Joon, Song Joong-Ki, Lee Min-ho, all BTS members, Stray Kids.

But they haven't yet stumbled across MOAM High. The very first time I laid my eyes on Kim Hee-Chul, I knew from that very moment, that he had my heart. I am always amazed at his amazing skills every time he's challenged (guess the song or guess who I am, his dance moves, just being able to entertain and bring laughter in each episode). You are truly a force to be reckoned with. You literally are the one that's holding MOAM High together.

I may not be able to see you in front of me, but I am always rooting for you and your success. You make this girl laugh her lungs and forget her problems with every episode I watch.

From your ever-loving fan, all the way from South Africa. Dear Oppa, I love you.

As I sign off, Niconiconi

Tadie Didi Wayne

South Africa