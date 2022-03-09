Dear Oppa: A fan thanks BTS’ SUGA for giving them a reason to start over

BTS’ SUGA turns 29 today! SUGA is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer, who debuted as part of BTS under BIGHIT MUSIC in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, ‘Agust D’, which is SUGA’s alias, adopted in order to differentiate his work from that of his work under the name SUGA. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributed over 100 tracks to SUGA as a songwriter and producer.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Suryasnata Bagchi from India to BTS’ SUGA. Read their letter below.

Min Yoongi. This name has so many emotions. At least for me. When I saw him for the first time in MVs, I imagined a Yoongi who was actually different from the Yoongi we know. But he's always been my source of inspiration and energy. From his struggle before he became an idol, his training with his shoulder injury, him learning guitar and the next day playing like a pro. Although he didn't realise this, but all his actions led to the right path. I am learning guitar from the age of 10 but there were many obstacles too. I've always been unlucky. So in the lockdown I tried learning guitar on my own, and somehow I can play the guitar well too. But I always had a regret. I can't do strumming because I couldn't learn chords. That day I was watching a video of SUGA playing Dynamite and Eight on guitar. He was looking happy and full of energy when he was playing Dynamite. It gave me so much inspiration and even a reason to start over again. I want to become a better version of myself and do what I want to do. I've decided that after my exams end, I'm going to practice really hard. BTS, if you come to India on your world tour, I'll be very happy. That's all. Thank you SUGA, for everything that you gave me. From inspiration to energy, happiness and a reason to start over. I purple you.