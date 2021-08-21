Dear Oppa: A fan thanks Kim Seon Ho for reminding her 'patience is key' when it comes to achieving our dreams

After playing the cherished second lead, Han Ji Pyeong, in Start-Up, and stealing millions and millions of hearts with his impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks and dimpled smile, Kim Seon Ho is currently gearing up to charm us once again. This time, the 35-year-old actor takes on the leading role of Hong Doo Shik in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha opposite Shin Min Ah. The highly-awaited series premieres on August 28.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan from the Philippines to Kim Seon Ho. Read her letter below:

Dear Kim Seon-ho,

I am not sure if you are going to read this and I am also not expecting any replies because this is only one of the fan letters aside from millions of Seonhohada out there but I hope one day you'll read this.

Thank you for being an inspiration since the first release of your drama up until now, amidst the pandemic, you still put smiles on every faces of ours. I wish I can go to Korea and watch your theater play someday but I'm just a common person here.

Thank you for reminding me that patience is the key for all things specially in achieving our dreams that even if it takes years, we will still be on our dreams one day. Just continue being you and I am proud to say that I am one of your fans here!

This is my very first fan letter because this is the first time that we needed to have wifi in order to continue my studies (you also made me finish my studies every week in order to watch your variety show 2D1N). Sending hugs x love from the Philippines!

