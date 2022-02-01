Dear Oppa: A fan from Trinidad & Tobago pens a sweet letter about missing ASTRO’s MJ

Debuting as the main vocalist of the boy group ASTRO under Fantagio in 2016 with the single ‘Hide & Seek’, MJ is a talented singer-songwriter, composer, actor, and model. MJ is known for starring as ‘Jamie’ in the musical ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ in 2020. Notably, in November 2021, MJ also became the first idol to ever win first place on ‘The Trot Show’.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Rizana Ali from Trinidad & Tobago to ASTRO’s MJ. Read her letter below:

Dear MJ Oppa,

Hope you are feeling a lot better and taking all the rest that you need. Hope you are enjoying the atmosphere where you are. Please remember to dress warmly. Make sure to drink soups and eat a lot of meat. Hope you get to enjoy the fresh air and sunlight. AROHAs miss you dearly and constantly pray for your full recovery, please come back healthier and stronger! Because without uri Happy Virus, ASTRO is INCOMPLETE.

From Rizana Ali.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India has kept actor Kim Bum in their heart since ‘Boys Over Flowers’