Dear Oppa: A fan from the UK 'was left speechless when Kim Soo Hyun played Kim Hyun Soo in One Ordinary Day'

At the age of 33, Kim Soo Hyun's impressive repertoire is brimmed to the mountain peak as we've loved him classic dramas like Dream High, Moon Embracing the Sun, My Love from the Star and more recently, hit dramas like It's Okay to Not Be Okay and One Ordinary Day. Even in smash hit movies like Secretly, Greatly, fans have been left awestruck by Kim Soo Hyun's versatile acting range which knows no bounds.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Yeshi Paterson from the UK to Kim Soo Hyun. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on January 2, 2022) below:

Dear Kim Soo Hyun Oppa,

I have always admired the characters you play in the movie or series that you are in. You are one of the fine actors that don't age but your acting skills certainly gets better and better. I liked you very much in My Love from the Star. I fell in love with you as Moon Gang Tae in It's Okay to Not Be Okay. And I was left speechless when you played Kim Hyun Soo in One Ordinary Day. It made me think that there's no role or character that you can't excel.

As your ardent fan, I would like to see more of you in roles like the last one you acted in One Ordinary Day. Not implying that I don't appreciate you in other characters, I just feel that you should be more of into a thriller/ suspense genre kind of a movie/ series. It suits you and brings out the best in you. I have always appreciated the kind of roles that you choose. I hope going forward, you will surprise us even more.

That being said, Happy New Year Kim Soo Hyun Oppa and may this year 2022 bring you a good script to showcase yet another different side of you.

I don't have many favourites but if I were to choose between you, Gong Yoo and Won Bin, I would choose you any day as my only favourite actor.

P.S. My name is Yeshi and I live in Northern Wales, UK.

Kind Regards,

Yeshi Paterson

