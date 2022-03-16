Dear Oppa: A fan from the United States writes about Lee Min Ho shining in the dark

Following his official debut as an actor in 2003, Lee Min Ho has become well-loved for his iconic roles in K-Dramas like ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘The Heirs’. Lee Min Ho’s most recent role was his comeback series, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ in 2020, which set a record for SBS’ highest 2020 Friday-Saturday drama premiere ratings. Lee Min Ho will be seen next in Apple TV’s series ‘Pachinko’, based on the novel of the same name.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Jenny Pen from the United States to Lee Min Ho. Read their letter below.

Dear Lee Min Ho,

My name is Jenny Pen from the United States, I've watched your K-Drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and I fell in love with you and the team. And I went through all of your K-Dramas, and since then I started watching every series with you in it...You're the best actor that I've ever seen, you bring the best out of you and you sparkle and shine everywhere that is dark. Your smile makes my heart melt and other people’s too. Lee Min Ho I want to thank you for making fantastic K-Dramas for the world to watch...I'll be the first person to cheer you on your next projects...good luck with your success...May God watch and protect you everywhere you go. Hopefully one day I'll get to meet you in person or go to South Korea to visit and walk the street that I use to take a stroll on... Enough of my melting heart, hope you read this letter and put a smile on my face because my letter doesn't make sense...hehehehe

Thanks, p.s I love you

Hope to hear from you soon have a blessed day

Jenny