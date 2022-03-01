Dear Oppa: A fan from the US calls SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun their hero

Kyuhyun debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band SUPER JUNIOR in 2006 under SM Entertainment. The talented vocalist was the first member of the group to debut as a soloist with his mini album ‘At Gwanghwamun’ in 2014. His fourth solo mini album ‘4 Season PROJECT : 季’, titled ‘Love Story’, was released on January 25 earlier this year.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Athena Cassandra from the US to SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun. Read their letter below.

Dear Oppa,

The first time I ever heard your angelic voice, I knew you were going to be the person to help me get through anything. I wish I could tell you personally how much you and your music means to me. I’ve been a caretaker for my ill mother since the age of 13 and have had such low days, even days where I thought it’d be better without me in this world. It’s been 11 years since then and I just need you to know you’re the biggest reason I’m writing this for you today. Your love of music, passion for theatre, humour, personality, everything about you I’ve come to love in the past years. Anytime I’m feeling like I want to disappear, I get lost in your voice and forget about all the bad things I’ve been through. I’d give anything to tell you in person how thankful I am to you. Cho Kyuhyun, sincerely, thank you for saving me. You’ll always be my hero.

Forever & Always Thankful,

- Athena Cassandra