Dear Oppa: A fan from the US got to know about Stray Kids’ Felix through his iconic line in ‘God’s Menu’

Felix debuted as a part of JYP Entertainment’s boy group Stray Kids in March 2018. The group released its pre-debut EP ‘Mixtape’ in January, following which they officially debuted with the EP ‘I Am Not’, a few months later. Born in September 2000 in Sydney, Australia, Felix is the lead dancer, lead rapper, and sub-vocalist of the group. He has actively participated in writing lyrics as well as composing multiple tracks in Stray Kids’ discography, right from the group’s pre-debut EP.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sienna Tulloch from the US, to Stray Kids’ Felix. Read their letter, below.

Dear Lee Felix,

My journey to discovering you and the other Stray Kids' members was interesting. I started with K-drama recommendations from my sister, slowly started catching on to phrases, started listening to the K-drama track playlists, then moved on to listening to BLACKPINK, and finally stumbled upon a short Instagram video of your iconic "Five Star Chef" line in ‘God's Menu’. 우와!

Slowly but surely, I started watching more Stray Kids' MVs, codes, behind the scenes, and random episodes of Stray Kids on T.V. shows to get to know you. What attracted me the most was your surprisingly deep voice because I've never seen someone who is quite skinny to have a deep voice. I was confused and intrigued at the same time. I not only wanted to get to know the man I see on stage or in MVs but the man I see behind the curtain, behind the makeup, and behind the smile.

You're a unique person, and I appreciate how you embrace it. Your mindset is different from most people I know, and I find that interesting. I've seen how you've grown through the content that I've watched, and I know you're doing amazing things! I hope you are able to take a minute to express gratitude for the things you've accomplished because that's so important to your growth as an artist and a human being!

I hope this message reaches you in due time! Though I recently started listening to STRAY KIDS in December of 2021, I've grown to love yours and the other members' energy and the love and respect you have for each other. I'm looking forward to the online ‘Chocolate Factory Event’, and the day we can finally meet in person and connect with each other.

P.S. I heard you would like to be asked this question, so hehe, here I go, "Are you happy?"

Sincerely,

Sienna Tulloch