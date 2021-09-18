Dear Oppa: A fan from the US REVEALS 'everything I do is based on what Park Seo Joon would do as a person'

It's not just his amazing dramas and movies that make Park Seo Joon such a bonafide Hallyu star but also his amicable real-life personality, which is nothing short of charming. With his gorgeous looks as an additional cherry on top of the delicious cake, fans of the Itaewon Class star find his down to earth, gentlemanly attitude relatable and hence, millions and millions absolutely adore the 32-year-old actor.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan from the US to Park Seo Joon. Read her letter below:

Dear Park Seo Joon,

I don't know how many fans you have in the United States, but I'm definitely one of them. I know you hear this constantly but I am obsessed with your dramas. You are definitely one of a kind and everything I do is based on what you would do as a person. I feel you are a wonderful human being. You are an inspirational person. You make me want to be a better person. I think, "Would Park Seo Joon think it is a bad idea before I do something that is questionable?" You are so incredible and my one wish in life before I die is meeting Park Seo Joon.

Please, please take care of yourself, always. I love you dearly.

