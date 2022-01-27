Dear Oppa: A fan from the US wants to spend a day with NCT 127

NCT 127 is the first fixed, and second overall sub-unit of the boy group NCT, formed by SM Entertainment. The group first debuted in July 2016, with the single ‘Firetruck’. NCT 127 has released a total of three studio albums, two repackaged albums, and four extended plays to date. The group’s 2021 album ‘Sticker’ and its repackage album ‘Favourite’ sold a combined 3.58 million copies and became the best-selling album of all-time by an act under SM Entertainment.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Rei from the US to NCT 127. Read her letter below.

Dear NCT 127,

I am a 15-year-old freshman in high school and I go by the name Rei and I live in Homewood, IL. I really love your music, personalities, and very lovable faces. Like other fans, I deeply appreciate the hard work, effort, and happiness that you give to your fans including myself. If I ever get the opportunity to meet you in person someday, it would seriously mean the world to me. If possible, I would want to spend a day with you all and have an unforgettable experience. Although I imagine it would be hard considering that famous idols such as yourselves have very busy schedules. I can totally relate to that. All of you guys make me laugh and smile so much. I also love seeing all of you being happy and enjoying yourselves. You all do so much work for us NCTzens. All I want for you guys to do is not overwork yourselves. Please stay safe and healthy

Love, Rei

