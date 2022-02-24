Dear Oppa: A fan from the US writes about SEVENTEEN being a constant in their life
SEVENTEEN debuted in 2015 with their debut EP ‘17 Carat’. The EP went on to become the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and was the only rookie album that appeared on Billboard’s ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ chart. The thirteen members are divided into three units, ‘Hip-Hop Team’, ‘Vocal Team’ and ‘Performance Team’, performing together as one group, SEVENTEEN.
Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Elly Adams from the US to SEVENTEEN. Read their letter below.
Dear SEVENTEEN,
I want to start off by saying how much I love listening to music. It’s so beautiful how we all can understand it, and communicate with each other through it. I started listening to K-pop a little before the pandemic hit. I loved how sincere the fans and idols were to each other. SVT has been a constant in my life filled with never-ending thoughts of worry and panic. I’m about to graduate, and I feel overwhelmed. Every time I start to feel that wave of sadness I either belt out ‘Rock with you’ or cry my eyes out to ‘Don’t Wanna Cry’. I feel safe listening to y’all’s music and watching y’all perform. I can’t express how many times your content has cheered me up. I will save up, so I can come to see y’all in person. Keep spreading your cheerful energy!
