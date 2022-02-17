Dear Oppa: A fan writes about ‘Boys Over Flowers’ star Kim Hyun Joong stealing their heart

Kim Hyun Joong is a South Korean actor, singer, and songwriter. He debuted as a member of the band SS502 in 2005 with the EP ‘Warning’, and made his debut as a soloist with his first Korean album ‘Break Down’ in 2011. Kim Hyun Joong is well known for his roles in the popular dramas ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘Playful Kiss’.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan to Kim Hyun Joong. Read their letter below.

Dear Oppa,

I love you so much, you have stolen my heart and I haven’t caught feelings for anyone since, except for you. I love your songs, your drama, your voice, and your smile.

You have a great physique that all the ladies fall for, you stole my heart in the TV series ‘Boys Over Flowers’. I hope I can see you in the future when I come to South Korea because I'm still looking for a scholarship that can make me come to South Korea. I love you Kim Hyun Joong Oppa.

I hope this letter gets to you Oppa.