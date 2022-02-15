Dear Oppa: A fan writes about 'Boys Over Flowers’ stars Lee Min Ho & Kim Bum being in their heart

‘Boys Over Flowers’ is a 2009 South Korean television series, based on starring the Japanese manga series, ‘Hana Yori Dang’. Starring Ku Hye Sun, Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon, and Kim So Eun, the series earned high viewership ratings in South Korea and became a cultural phenomenon throughout Asia. ‘Boys Over Flowers’ is often viewed as a pioneer for Korean high school series, and earned immense international popularity for its lead actors.

Today’s letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan from India, to ‘Boys Over Flowers’ stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Bum. Read their letter below.

Dear Oppa (Lee Min Ho and Kim Bum),

As ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ went off-air I started to cry badly because I wasn't able to move on from it. After a lot of research, I accidentally found ‘Boys Over Flowers’ somewhere or the other and I knew that it was going to be the right decision.

The screen displayed a group, F4, with all the members having an attractive face and fit body that perfectly matched with branded suits and luxurious cars. I started falling in love with Lee Min Ho and Kim Bum’s characters. Gu Jun Pyo (Lee Min Ho) taught me that true love really exists if both are willing to put equal efforts to maintain their relationship, and how important friendship and love are in one's life, neither one can replace each other. Whereas on the other hand, So Yi Jung (Kim Bum) who used to always stand up for his friends and helped Gu Jun Pyo to regain his first love, touched my heart. And his chemistry with Chu Ga Eul (Kim So Eun) made me believe that you don't have to be in a relationship to feel the essence of love.

Gu Jun Pyo, you taught me how important parents can be for children especially at the time of their growing stage, how badly wrong and forceful decisions of parents can impact one mentally and while growing, but the ending gave me hope in the dark that if we are willing to change something we can do it.

I saw the reflection of my imaginary world in the drama, from you both I discovered that jealousy isn't creepy and I re-introduced myself to my imaginary world of a K-drama fan, a world of ‘saranghae’ & ‘oppa’, ‘ramen’ & ‘kimchi’ & to a world without an exit from K-dramas.

I wanna say that I'll not miss you as you are always gonna be in my heart.

Your fan from India,

I wish you all a happy and healthy future.

I purple you all.