Dear Oppa: A fan writes about how BTS’ SUGA’s existence lights up their world

BTS’ SUGA is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He made his debut as part of BTS under BIGHIT MUSIC, and in 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, ‘Agust D’, which is SUGA’s alias, adopted in order to differentiate his work from that of his work under the name SUGA. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributed over 100 tracks to SUGA as a songwriter and a producer, including soloist Suran’s song ‘Wine’, which won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series is penned by Anoushka Vishnoi to BTS’ SUGA. Read her letter below.

I'm writing this for SUGA (Min Yoongi) of BTS

HAPPY PROMISE DAY

Dear Yoongi,

First of all, I want to say thank you for existing, your mere existence lights up my world. On the idea of this whole Valentine Week, the first person that comes to my mind is you :)

I remember the first time I saw you. ‘Boy With Luv’ MV, ash grey hair, your rap and lip bites. I remember downloading your (and the other members’) pictures and fangirling over you.

Let's admit, I have a crush on you, millions of people say this but trust me, thinking about you makes me giddy and I get all excited when I see your photos and videos. I really didn’t know how to say it or if I should because you're my idol. Having you just as an idol has brought me so much love and joy, so thank you for touching my life in such a beautiful way.

But let me explain myself a little more. You deserve to know and hear how truly amazing you are, and it is quite unfortunate that letters like this don't actually reach you, but I'll try my best. <333

You're literally the most charming, determined, and hard-working person. I love how you're so professional, savage, yet such a soft, caring mushball.

I also love and appreciate that you are sensitive, thoughtful, non-judgmental and a deep guy. I also really do think you are incredibly cute (and hot). However, that is not why I like you the way I do.

I love that you are you and the way you make me feel. I love that you are kind, affectionate, thoughtful, so so funny, silly, and loving. I love that you are hard-working and passionate about your work. You inspire me so, so much.

When I first saw you, I had no idea that you would end up meaning this much to me. I also had no idea that you would change my life and myself for the better.

I just want you to be the happiest. I really love you with my whole heart.

I promise to love you till the last day. I am definite that we'll meet someday. Thank you for making me feel special and giving me butterflies with your dope and flirty raps in the old Bangtan era.

Wishing you a healthy, successful and prosperous life ahead.

Saranghaeyo.

- Anoushka Vishnoi

