Dear Oppa: A fan writes about their “undying fondness” for ‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Park Solomon

Born in 1999, Park Solomon is an actor and model under Big Smile Entertainment. The South Korean-Uzbek star was born in Uzbekistan and lived in Russia as a child, before moving to South Korea. Park Solomon went on to make his debut with a role in the series ‘Bride of the Century’ in 2014, and is best known for his leading roles in ‘Sweet Revenge’ and ‘All of Us Are Dead’.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Asha from Bangladesh to Park Solomon. Read their letter, below.

Dear Oppa,

Maybe it's not something new for you to hear anybody saying that they like you, they admire you. But believe me, I'm not just anybody.

It's been four years since I've gotten to know about you through ‘Sweet Revenge’ which was my very first K-Drama. Immediately after I finished the drama, I googled about you and since then Park Solomon turned into "MY LOMON OPPA". And after that through ‘Lookism’ in 2019 & now ‘All of Us Are Dead’, you've never failed to make me fall head over heels for you.

Being a school student, it was very normal for me to hope for someone who would make my heart flutter. But after ‘Sweet Revenge’, like every day I hoped there would be a Shin Ji Hoon in my life as well to make me feel special. But that only happened in my dreams where you, Shin Ji Hoon, ruled my heart. And there I didn’t need any subtitles either, because you were talking to me in Bangla.

You won't believe me, but you were the reason I first opened my Instagram account and that wasn’t even for me. It was a fanpage for you and I'm still on it.

Oppa there isn’t a single thing I don’t like about you. But about your smile, it's just so pretty, and your dreamy eyes, they're just like shining stars. And when you smile, my eyes shine. No matter how low I'm feeling, it's your one smile that lightens up my whole mood.

Though such petty words can't describe my love for you, I still hope my undying fondness in these words reaches out to you.

Oppa, jeoneun dangsineul joahamnida. Ani... Saranghae Lomon-ssi. Jinjja neomu neomu saranghae! Ani...ani...take my name tag Lomon-ah.

- Your fan Asha from Bangladesh.