Dear Oppa: Fan writes an open letter to BTS singer Jungkook thanking him during her hardships

Pinkvilla's Dear Oppa: A fan writes an open letter to BTS singer Jungkook, expressing her love and gratitude towards the member.

We all have our favourite K-pop and K-drama idols that we hoped to meet someday. Those perfectly framed words of love and gratitude rest in our drafts. But how many times do you wish that you could just reach out to them and pour your heart out right away? Well, while we pray your dreams to come true someday, Pinkvilla is opening our platform to fans who wish to write open letters to their favourite idols and have something to tell them.

Today's letter is addressed to BTS singer Jungkook and it is written by Reena Rawat from India. Here's what she has to say:

Jungkook you are not just an idol to me but the one who helped me to get through the hard times I am facing in my life. Your voice is so soothing that a person can forget each and every pain just by listening to your songs. You are the brightest and the youngest star of BTS and our ARMY fandom. I have never seen a person like you SOOO DOWN TO EARTH. Thank you for always being there for me through your music and beautiful life lessons. You are the definition of "PERFECTION" for me. You are the best and the great thing happened to me kookie.

I know it's not possible to meet you in person but I'll make sure to do hard work and do whatever it takes just so that I can manage to catch your glimpse someday. Just by seeing a smile on your face makes me forget my hard and bad times. You don't know kookie how much you matter to us(ARMY). "KOOKIE YOU'RE THE COZ OF MY(million people's) EUPHORIA"

Bangtan Boys are IRREPLACEABLE

Last but not least "THANKYOU BTS FOR TEACHING ME TO LOVE MYSELF"

PS:-Kookie you can't deny the fact that you are still a baby for BTS and ARMY. Once a baby always a baby.

Want to send us your open letter? Email it to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

