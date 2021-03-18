  1. Home
Dear Oppa: A fanboy says he admires JHope’s ‘cheshire cat grin’; makes him believe that dreams do come true

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, a 17-year-old fanboy dedicates his sweet letter to BTS’ J-Hope. Read his letter below.
J-Hope is a rapper, singer, dancer, songwriter and an entertainer of the biggest boyband of the world, BTS. His infectious giggles and laughter take over the room, making others smile too! Not to forget his amazing background music and tunes he hums! Everything that the rapper does is adored by the fans all over. No wonder he is actually a ray of hope to everyone. 

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by an ardent fan to BTS’ main dancer and hope, J-Hope. Read his letter below:

Dear HOSEOK Hyung, 

I'm a 17-year-old fanboy. It's my first ever open letter and I dedicate this to you. You inspire me every single day to become a better version of myself. Although we live far away from each other, just watching your videos make my day. Hyung, you're very positive and always carry a smile on your face which gives billions of people like me a very healthy and positive vibes. By just looking at you, motivates me that DREAMS COME TRUE by believing in your hardwork. Even on the days when you're down, you always have a grin like a cheshire cat ...which I really admire. Even though I wasn't there with you from the start but I promise I'll stay till the end. I pray to God for the safety and happiness of you and the members.

 

Also Read: BTS singer Jungkook turns his goofy mode on as he gatecrashes J-Hope's selca; See PHOTOS

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :PinkvillaJHope Instagram

Anonymous 2 days ago

Have can we write these things.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hobi is indeed amazing. A very talented and excellent all-rounder who lights up the stage. I would certainly get the top-tier ticket to watch him perform all on his own even.

Anonymous 2 days ago

All members are unique in their own way. They are so special!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

All bts members are very very best and fantastic

Anonymous 2 days ago

Not only very best and fantastic but also cute and handsome

Anonymous 2 days ago

Not only very best and fantastic but also cute and handsome

Anonymous 2 days ago

Jhope deserves more ,he is unique and precious

Anonymous 3 days ago

J-hope is the best