Dear Oppa: A fanboy says he admires JHope’s ‘cheshire cat grin’; makes him believe that dreams do come true

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, a 17-year-old fanboy dedicates his sweet letter to BTS’ J-Hope. Read his letter below.

J-Hope is a rapper, singer, dancer, songwriter and an entertainer of the biggest boyband of the world, BTS. His infectious giggles and laughter take over the room, making others smile too! Not to forget his amazing background music and tunes he hums! Everything that the rapper does is adored by the fans all over. No wonder he is actually a ray of hope to everyone.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by an ardent fan to BTS’ main dancer and hope, J-Hope. Read his letter below:

Dear HOSEOK Hyung,

I'm a 17-year-old fanboy. It's my first ever open letter and I dedicate this to you. You inspire me every single day to become a better version of myself. Although we live far away from each other, just watching your videos make my day. Hyung, you're very positive and always carry a smile on your face which gives billions of people like me a very healthy and positive vibes. By just looking at you, motivates me that DREAMS COME TRUE by believing in your hardwork. Even on the days when you're down, you always have a grin like a cheshire cat ...which I really admire. Even though I wasn't there with you from the start but I promise I'll stay till the end. I pray to God for the safety and happiness of you and the members.

