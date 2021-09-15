Dear Oppa: A Filipino ARMY transformed to a better version of herself through BTS’ music

Every ARMY has an interesting story of how they discovered BTS. Most global ARMYs always find them by accident and get hooked on to their music, looks, personalities, etc forever. The relationship that BTS shares with their fans is extremely beautiful as they support each other through wins, vlogs, little trinkets, mentions in award speeches etc which further solidifies their bond.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ella from the Philippines to BTS. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

Hi! I'm Ella a Filipino ARMY.I don't usually say inspirational things before I became a BTS fan,but when I started listening to your song's,there's a lot of improvement occurred to my personality.You know before, I used to follow other people's thought instead of my personal opinion,I usually think in my head that maybe they're right but when BTS came to my life,they always remind me to be and love myself.Through their music and personalities they had,I became more positive and true to myself.These days I don't usually getting mad so quick and I just smiled to my problems.I thank you guys a lot,you guys are the source of my inspiration and happiness.I really felt happiness with you and the army's.That's all,and I really wish to you all is be Happy and Strong,always remember millions of people are loving you,when you feel down,were always here for you.Thank you again and Saranghaeyo Bangtan.

