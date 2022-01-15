Dear Oppa: A Filipino fan and mother of 3 sons 'wants to raise her boys to be like' Snowdrop star Jung Hae In

2021 had been quite the year for Jung Hae In as he garnered major applause for his intense, vulnerable acting range in D.P. While we will always adore Hae In's chocolate boy avatar in hit dramas like Something in the Rain and One Spring Night, we're also getting to witness more versatility with his other dramas like Prison Playbook and the more recent one, Snowdrop.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Judith from the Philippines to Jung Hae In. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on Dec 10, 2020) below:

Hi! I'm Judith from the Philippines, a mother of three boys. It took me a while to write to you. Finally, I'm doing it! I have a lot of things that I want to tell and share with you, but I told myself to make it short and tell you the most 3 important things. 1.) I adore you as an actor. Your personality shows so much warmth and love. I have watched all your dramas, Something in the Rain and One Spring Night are my favorites. You are so good at portraying every character. You give justice to the character. 2.) I salute your parents, especially your mom, for raising you well. 3.) Lastly, I thank you for your existence because you are an inspiration to me, as a mother, I want to raise my 3 boys to be like you. Ohhh my! I want to go on writing, but I have to stop now. I hope one day I can have a chat with you, to know you more and tell you more about my boys. I wish you good luck with all your undertakings. I'm looking forward to another drama. Lots of love...

